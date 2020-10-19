Early voting kicks off in Southwest Arkansas

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - At the start of a new week — early voting has begun in Arkansas.
Voters at the polls will be asked to state their name, address and date of birth, according to this FAQ on the Arkansas Registrar of Voters website. A valid form of ID must be presented, if not voters will be instructed to use a provisional ballot.
Early voting will begin 7 or 15 days prior to an election day. In most counties, early voting will be held at a resident’s county clerk’s office.
Newspapers will also list designated voting sites (other than the county clerk’s office). To find your specific place of voting, enter your address here and a website will detail where your polling location is.
Hours for early voting at the county clerk’s office are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the Monday before an election, voting on Saturday will be extended to 5 p.m.
Off-site early voting hours may vary by county. Voters are encouraged to check local newspapers or call their county clerk’s office for more information.
If a voter’s name or address has changed, they may update their information at an early voting site.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.