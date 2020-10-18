Police identify suspect in shooting on East 65th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Homicide investigators have identified the person they believe shot a man Saturday afternoon in west Shreveport.
Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 19-year-old Ronnie Lee Pearson on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of marijuana and three counts of illegal possession of a firearm.
Pearson is suspected of shooting a 26-year-old man multiple times in the 400 block of East 65th Street just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police described the man’s wounds as life-threatening. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he remains in critical condition, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
Investigators worked into Saturday night to identify a suspect then searched for Pearson but were unable to locate him.
“Civilians should not contact or approach Pearson as he is considered armed and dangerous,” Willhite said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Pearson or the shooting to call police at (318) 673-7300 then option 3 or (318) 673-6955.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for the shooting.
