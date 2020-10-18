Coroner IDs man killed in shooting that also wounded girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire has proved fatal for one of two people who were shot early Sunday morning in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 36-year-old Michael DeAngelo Wilson.
The Shreveport man was driving down Bernstein Avenue near West 74th Street when someone opened fire, striking Wilson multiple times, police said.
Also wounded was girl in a nearby house who suffered a gunshot wound to one of her legs, authorities said.
After Wilson was shot just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 74th Street, he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 5:36 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
Wilson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy has been authorized at Ochsner LSU Health.
There was no immediate word on the girl’s condition.
And no arrest has been made.
