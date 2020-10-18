Clemson and Bama remain atop both major college football polls

By Spencer Chrisman | October 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:47 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Clemson and Alabama have kept their top spots as the top two teams in the nation, while previously No. 3 ranked Georgia dropped to No. 4 after their loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The LSU Tigers were idle after their game against the Florida Gators was postponed due to COVID-19 and is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.

LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 against South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC) who upset previously ranked No. 15 Auburn.

UL-Lafayette dropped out of the top 25 after their 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (5-0) [54 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Notre Dame (4-0)
  4. Georiga (3-1)
  5. Ohio State (0-0)
  6. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  7. Texas A&M (3-1)
  8. Penn State (0-0)
  9. Cincinnati (3-0)
  10. Florida (2-1)
  11. Miami (4-1)
  12. BYU (5-0)
  13. Oregon (0-0)
  14. North Carolina (3-1)
  15. Wisconsin (0-0)
  16. SMU (5-0)
  17. Iowa State (3-1)
  18. Michigan (0-0)
  19. Virginia Tech (3-1)
  20. Kansas State (3-1)
  21. Minnesota (0-0)
  22. Marshall (4-0)
  23. N.C. State (4-1)
  24. USC (0-0)
  25. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (5-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Notre Dame (4-0)
  4. Georgia (3-1)
  5. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  6. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  7. Penn State (0-0)
  8. Florida (2-1)
  9. Texas A&M (3-1)
  10. Cincinnati (3-0)
  11. Miami (4-1)
  12. BYU (5-0)
  13. North Carolina (3-1)
  14. Wisconsin (0-0)
  15. Oregon (0-0)
  16. SMU (5-0)
  17. Michigan (0-0)
  18. Iowa State (3-1)
  19. Kansas State (3-1)
  20. Virginia Tech (3-1)
  21. Minnesota (0-0)
  22. N.C. State (4-1)
  23. USC (0-0)
  24. Coastal Carolina (4-0)
  25. Marshall (4-0)

