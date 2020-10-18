Clemson and Bama remain atop both major college football polls

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Clemson and Alabama have kept their top spots as the top two teams in the nation, while previously No. 3 ranked Georgia dropped to No. 4 after their loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
The LSU Tigers were idle after their game against the Florida Gators was postponed due to COVID-19 and is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.
LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) next game is at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 against South Carolina (2-2, 2-2 SEC) who upset previously ranked No. 15 Auburn.
UL-Lafayette dropped out of the top 25 after their 30-27 loss to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.
- Clemson (5-0) [54 first-place votes]
- Alabama (4-0) [8 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (4-0)
- Georiga (3-1)
- Ohio State (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Texas A&M (3-1)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Florida (2-1)
- Miami (4-1)
- BYU (5-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- North Carolina (3-1)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- SMU (5-0)
- Iowa State (3-1)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Virginia Tech (3-1)
- Kansas State (3-1)
- Minnesota (0-0)
- Marshall (4-0)
- N.C. State (4-1)
- USC (0-0)
- Coastal Carolina (4-0)
