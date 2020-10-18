Cass County Clerk’s Office to be closed week of Oct. 19 due to COVID-19 diagnosis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to an employee in the office testing positive for COVID-19, the Cass County Clerk’s office will be closed to the public from Oct. 19 to 26, according to a Facebook post.
“This will not affect early voting,” the post on the Cass County Clerk Facebook page stated. “If you voted by mail because you are 65 or older or disabled and want to return your ballot in person, we will meet you at the door of the office.”
The Facebook post also said the county clerk’s office will still be processing its mail. Anyone who has documents that need to be recorded is urged to mail them.
“If you need a birth certificate, you can go to the county clerk’s page of the county website, www.co.cass.tx.us, print an application and mail it in with the fee and copy of your ID,” the Facebook post stated. “You can also purchase birth certificates at the Atlanta City Hall. You can search, purchase, and print copies of deeds from the website as well.”
Anyone with further questions may call the Cass County Clerk’s Office at (903) 756-5071.
