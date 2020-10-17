Nice and warm weekend followed by daily rain chances next week

Happy Saturday!! What a way to start the weekend than with temperatures this morning in the 40s! You’ll need a jacket through the morning hours, but a warm is on the way today and next week.
Today: Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s by the lunch hour under mostly sunny skies, but some areas will see an increase in clouds by this time. Likely more in east Texas. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s with some areas staying only in the upper 60s. As I mentioned clouds will increase during the day with moisture moving in from the south. Wind speeds will pick up as well with SSE winds gusting 10-15mph.
Overnight: due to the increase in cloud cover, lows will only drop to the 60s.
Sunday: A cloudier day than Saturday. Morning temperatures will begin in the low to mid 60s with highs reaching the low 80s for tomorrow. Rain chances will be fairly low but no zero. Right now, they’re around 10%. If any rain does develop, it is looking to stay fairly isolated and light.
Next week will likely be a bit warmer. Temperatures will get back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. There are no strong cold fronts that appear to be on their way to the ArkLaTex next week, so it will remain warm. There may be a couple showers each day, but the rain chances for the most part will stay low.
In the tropics, we are watching a couple areas for some development. One is in the southern Caribbean. So far, there is a low chance in the next 5 days. Early indications show it will move north then east. So, there is no threat to the United States. Another area is in the Atlantic. This now has a high chance of development. This could become our next named storm, Epsilon. If anything does develop, we will be your first alert.
Have a great weekend everyone!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.