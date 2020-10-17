Man in life-threatening condition after shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. 65th Street and Thornhill Avenue. (Source: Raycom images)
By Daffney Dawson | October 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 3:55 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. 65th Street and Thornhill Avenue.

According to officials, a man was found with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head/face area and possibly the arm.

Police believe there are multiple suspects involved and are interviewing witnesses for further information.

