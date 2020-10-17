Man in life-threatening condition after shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. 65th Street and Thornhill Avenue.
According to officials, a man was found with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head/face area and possibly the arm.
Police believe there are multiple suspects involved and are interviewing witnesses for further information.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
