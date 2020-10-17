Man accused in triple homicide faces second degree murder charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An arrest was made in connection to a triple homicide that happened on Tuesday, October 6, just after midnight in the Allendale neighborhood.
Following weeks of investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Tobias Williams, 31, on Friday, October 16, charging him with three counts of second-degree murder. Williams later surrendered himself to police and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail with a bond set at $2.25 million.
According to police, there were multiple factors leading to Williams' identification, including an anonymous tip sent to the Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers.
Williams has been arrested by Shreveport police in the past for multiple offenses including murder and attempted murder.
Police expect more arrests to be made as the investigation is ongoing.
