Man accused in triple homicide arrested
By Daffney Dawson | October 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lockdown in the Allendale neighborhood is over after the man accused of a triple homicide last week on Garden Street is in custody.

Police say Tobias Williams turned himself in on a murder warrant to the SPD headquarters at around 9:30 p.m.

This occurred after units with the Shreveport Police Department, U.S. Marshalls, Bossier Fire and Bossier City SWAT executed search and arrest warrants at William’s mother’s home in the 1700 block of Alston at around 5 p.m.

No one was injured during the search and a bond for Williams has been set for $2.25 million.

