Juvenile injured in Claiborne Parish crash pronounced dead
According to Louisiana State Police, the juvenile passenger involved in an earlier two-vehicle crash succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday, Oct. 15.
By KSLA Digital Team | October 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:16 PM

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) -According to Louisiana State Police, the juvenile passenger involved in an earlier two-vehicle crash succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The incident occurred on Oct. 8, on Louisiana Highway 2 east of Louisiana Highway 9. The crash resulted in the immediate death of Jerry Bursey, 52, while the 13 year-old passenger of the other vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

