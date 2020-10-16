Juvenile injured in Claiborne Parish crash pronounced dead

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) -According to Louisiana State Police, the juvenile passenger involved in an earlier two-vehicle crash succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The incident occurred on Oct. 8, on Louisiana Highway 2 east of Louisiana Highway 9. The crash resulted in the immediate death of Jerry Bursey, 52, while the 13 year-old passenger of the other vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.
