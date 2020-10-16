Gorgeous weekend with warmer temperatures next week

(KSLA) - This weekend could not be much better! There will be a lot of sunshine with little to no rain. Next week will have warmer weather though.
This evening should have great weather! There will not be any rain as the clouds remain vacant. There will be chilly temperatures though. After sunset, it will cool down rather quickly. Temperatures should be in the 60s, falling to the 50s.
Overnight, it will be the coolest night we have seen since April! Temperatures will fall to the lower to mid 40s! If you stay out late tonight or wake up early Saturday morning, you may need a jacket. It will also remain nice and clear with no rain.
Over this upcoming weekend, the sunshine will stick around with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly rebound back to the lower to low 70s Saturday, then the mid to lower 80s Sunday. Sunday should have a few more passing clouds. Don’t be surprised if a quick shower also pops up near the I-30 corridor Sunday. It will not last long through and should still be a great weekend!
Next week will likely be a bit warmer. Temperatures will get back to the upper 70s and lower 80s. There are no strong cold fronts that appear to be on their way to the ArkLaTex next week, so it will remain warm. There may be a couple showers each day, but the rain chances for the most part will stay low.
In the tropics, we are watching a couple areas for some development. One is in the southern Caribbean. So far, there is a low chance in the next 5 days. Early indications show it will move north then east. So, there is no threat to the United States. Another area is in the Atlantic. This now has a medium chance of development. This could become our next named storm, Epsilon. If anything does develop, we will be your first alert.
Have a great weekend everyone!
