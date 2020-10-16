Coolest weather since April behind front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out another week we are tracking the coolest temperatures we have seen across the ArkLaTex since the mid part of April. Temperatures this morning will be in the low 50s across the region with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s. Heading into the weekend we are now only expecting a modest warm up on Saturday before temperatures move back up to around 80s Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking overall dry conditions, but won’t rule the potential for showers Monday and Tuesday as well as later in the week.