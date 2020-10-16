Coolest weather since April behind front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out another week we are tracking the coolest temperatures we have seen across the ArkLaTex since the mid part of April. Temperatures this morning will be in the low 50s across the region with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s. Heading into the weekend we are now only expecting a modest warm up on Saturday before temperatures move back up to around 80s Sunday. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking overall dry conditions, but won’t rule the potential for showers Monday and Tuesday as well as later in the week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it will definitely be a good idea to grab a jacket as we are tracking some chilly temperatures for the ArkLaTex this morning. Low to mid 50s early this morning will give way to upper 60s as we head into the afternoon hours. Also the cloud cover we are seeing this morning will quickly turn to sunshine as we are tracking a beautiful end to the week for the ArkLaTex.
Heading into the weekend, we are tracking the coolest morning of the fall season so far on Saturday with temperatures that could dip down all the way into the mid 40s. While frost should not be a concern there will certainly be a chill in the air Saturday morning. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only creep back into the low 70s as low cloud cover could potentially hold our high temperatures back. Sunday should see some warmer temperatures return to the region with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, but there is an outside chance of an afternoon shower.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking temperatures that will for the most part hover right around average for this time of year. On top of high temperatures near the 80 degree mark we are tracking more cloud cover along with an outside chance of showers both Monday and Tuesday. Later in the week we are watching for perhaps another round of showers that could be on the way on Thursday.
In the meantime, get ready to breakout the quarter zip sweaters as more Fall weather is here! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
