Caddo DA to sponsor blood drive for domestic violence awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is sponsoring a blood drive to bring awareness to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
A LifeShare Blood Center bus will be parked on the Marshall Street side of the Caddo Parish Court House on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to drop by, give blood and get information on domestic violence and the need to give blood for victims of domestic violence.
If you would like to schedule a blood donation in advance, or get more information, please contact the DA’s Victim Assistance Program at (318) 226-5916.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.