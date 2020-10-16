Boil advisory issued for West Central Bossier Water System

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the West Central Bossier Water System.
The advisory was issued after a six-inch water main was breached by a contractor setting a power pole on the south end of the parish prison complex.
“Because of this problem, the water produced by our supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. This is a system-wide boil advisory,” said Larry Landry, director of public utilities, in a news release.
Before consumption, water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
Water samples will be taken on Monday, Oct. 19 and submitted to the state lab. Results are expected by Tuesday, Oct. 20. Customers will be notified when the advisory is rescinded.
