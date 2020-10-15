Two more arrested in connection with car burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the car burglary cases involving two other previously arrested individuals.
Dewayne Jones, Jr., 19, of Shreveport, was arrested Wednesday by Shreveport police and transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Thursday morning. Jones was charged with 17 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle) with a bond of $170,000.
Alexa Robinson, 18, of Bossier City, was also arrested Wednesday by Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies. She is charged with 16 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle) with bond set at $160,000.
Jones and Robinson were arrested in connection with the burglaries committed by Cody Willis and Melvin Lewis. These burglaries took place in the Forest Hills, Old River Place, Olde Oaks and Waters Edge neighborhoods.
Willis and Lewis were arrested Tuesday, however, further investigation by detectives resulted in additional charges for the two.
Seven more Vehicle Burglary charges have been added to Lewis and three more counts of Vehicle Burglary have been added to Willis. The new bond amount for Willis is now $412,500; Lewis is set at $270,000.
