Texas formally files charges against person accused of killing pregnant woman and her unborn child

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Bonds total $5 million for the woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn child, leading to the baby’s death as well.
The bonds were set when 27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker, of Simms, Texas, appeared in 202nd District Court in Bowie County, Texas, for the first time Thursday.
Texas authorities now have her formally charged with one count each of:
- capital murder by terror/other felony, $2.5 million bond;
- murder, $1.5 million bond; and,
- kidnapping, $1 million bond
Parker remains in custody in the Bi-State Detention Center, jail records show.
