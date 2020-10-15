Suspect named in Wednesday’s shooting; faces attempted murder charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, in the 100 block of East OIive Street.
Police arrived at the scene to find a 45-year-old man with at least two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, the victim was attempting to intervene in a domestic situation between a man and a woman when the man shot him.
Witnesses told police that the shooter was armed with a rifle. He was last seen by witnesses in the 100 block of East Merrick Street.
Police identified the person they believe to be responsible for the shooting as Shamichael Sabbath, 22. A warrant has been issued for Sabbath’s arrest charging him with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone who may have information on Sabbath’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or via their app, P3Tips.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.