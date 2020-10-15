Mother of two missing since January; CPSO continue searching

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Months after her disappearance, the family of a missing Vivian woman offers a reward for information on the case.
Dorothy “Dottie” Yates-McCathran should be celebrating her 41st birthday today. Instead, Caddo deputies are continuing their search to find her.
McCathran was last seen at her home in the 10000 block of Vivian Airport Road on Tuesday, January 21.
“Numerous searches of her property, as well as an on-going investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, have turned up no significant leads so far,” said Sheriff’s Detective Matt Purgerson.
McCathran’s family is now offering up to a $20,000 reward in connection to the case.
She is 5′3 and about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Det. Purgerson at 675-2170 or call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.