Mansfield man dies in head-on crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal wreck on Wednesday, October 14, around 7:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 east of Louisiana Highway 510.
The initial police investigation showed that a 1999 Ford truck driven by Edward Evans, 85, of Mansfield, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 84 when the truck crossed the centerline, for reasons still under investigation, striking a 2016 Dodge Ram head-on.
Evans was unrestrained and pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths this year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.