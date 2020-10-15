Man arrested for cutting girlfriend during an argument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was arrested today on battery charges after cutting his girlfriend with a knife during an argument.
Deputies were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. to a residence in the 12000 block of Johns Gin Road after receiving a welfare concern call.
Upon arriving at the home, Deputy Chris Stafford was confronted by Robert Charles Willis, 52, who was armed with a knife. Willis then dropped the knife and was taken into custody without incident.
Stafford found Crystal Upshaw, 31, inside the home suffering from multiple lacerations and a knife wound to the abdomen. She was transported with non-life threatening injuries to LSU Ochsner Health by the Fire District.
A child was also in the home, but was not harmed.
After an investigation by Sheriff Detective Jeremy Prudhome, it was determined the battery occurred during an argument between the couple as Willis was moving out of the home.
Willis was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.
