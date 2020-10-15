Man arrested in connection to shooting, woman injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says a man is facing charges after a woman was shot on Wednesday.
Cadarious Davis, 20, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Just after 10 a.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Clear Horizons Apartments in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. At the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was sent to a Shreveport hospital which was determined as a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers later made contact with Davis who told them he was attempting to leave the apartment following an argument between him and the victim. Davis told officers while he was leaving a struggle began over his backpack which had a handgun inside. The gun allegedly fired during that incident and hit her.
Davis rendered first aid until the officers arrived.
Investigators collected evidence from the scene. Davis was sent to SPD headquarters for interviews
During their ongoing investigation, detectives learned that Davis was accused of battering the shooting victim in a separate incident back in August of 2020. The battery was allegedly committed in the presence of two children. After reviewing photos and evidence in that case, they determined that probable cause did exist for his arrest relative to that incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
