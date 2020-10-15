Early voting begins on Oct. 16 in Northwest Louisiana

By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken | October 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:11 AM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - It’s almost time to head to the polls, Louisiana.

Voters in Louisiana can begin voting early for the 2020 presidential election starting on October 16 at the parish’s Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish.

Early voting will last until October 27.

Participants must bring a form of photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. Accepted forms of ID are a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and a picture or other generally recognized picture identification card that has their name and signature.

Parish Registrar of Voters offices will open at 8:30 a.m and will stay open to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting. However, for the November 3, offices will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Below are designated dates for upcoming early voting events in Louisiana:

  • Nov. 3, 2020 (Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election)
    • Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Dec. 5, 2020 (Congressional and Open General Election)
    • Early voting is Nov. 20-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day); early voting is advanced one day because of the holidays)

Below is a list of early voting locations in Northwest Louisiana:

Bienville Parish (07)

Bienville Parish Courthouse

100 Courthouse Dr Ste. 1400 (200 Gap Farm Road)

Arcadia, LA 71001-1001

318-263-7407

Bossier Parish (08)

Bossier Parish Courthouse

204 Burt Blvd.

Benton, LA 71006

318-965-2301

Bossier Parish Library History Center

2206 Beckett St.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318-965-2301

Caddo Parish (09)

525 Marshall Street, Suite 103

Shreveport, LA 71101

318-226-6891

Claiborne Parish (14)

Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office complex

507 W. Main St. Ste. 1

Homer, LA 71040-3929

318-927-3332

DeSoto Parish (16)

104 Crosby Street

Mansfield, LA 71052-2046

318-872-1149

DeSoto Parish Governmental Plaza

1746 Hwy. 171

Stonewall, LA 71078

318-872-1149

Natchitoches Parish (35)

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse

200 Church St. Office 103

Natchitoches, LA 71457-4673

318-357-2211

Red River Parish (41)

Old Red River Fire Station

1900 Lisso St. (corner of Lisso and

East Carroll Street)

Coushatta, LA 71019

318-932-5027

Sabine Parish (43)

Sabine Parish Courthouse

400 Capitol Street

Police Jury Meeting Room

Many, LA 71449

Webster Parish (60)

Webster Parish Courthouse

410 Main Street

Minden, LA 71055-3382

318-377-9272

Springhill Civic Center

101 Machen Dr.

Springhill, LA 71075

318-377-9272

A complete list for early voting locations in the state can be found here.

