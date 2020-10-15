Early voting begins on Oct. 16 in Northwest Louisiana

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - It’s almost time to head to the polls, Louisiana.
Voters in Louisiana can begin voting early for the 2020 presidential election starting on October 16 at the parish’s Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish.
Early voting will last until October 27.
Participants must bring a form of photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. Accepted forms of ID are a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and a picture or other generally recognized picture identification card that has their name and signature.
Parish Registrar of Voters offices will open at 8:30 a.m and will stay open to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting. However, for the November 3, offices will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Below are designated dates for upcoming early voting events in Louisiana:
- Nov. 3, 2020 (Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election)
- Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Dec. 5, 2020 (Congressional and Open General Election)
- Early voting is Nov. 20-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day); early voting is advanced one day because of the holidays)
Below is a list of early voting locations in Northwest Louisiana:
Bienville Parish (07)
Bienville Parish Courthouse
100 Courthouse Dr Ste. 1400 (200 Gap Farm Road)
Arcadia, LA 71001-1001
318-263-7407
Bossier Parish (08)
Bossier Parish Courthouse
204 Burt Blvd.
Benton, LA 71006
318-965-2301
Bossier Parish Library History Center
2206 Beckett St.
Bossier City, LA 71111
318-965-2301
Caddo Parish (09)
525 Marshall Street, Suite 103
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-226-6891
Claiborne Parish (14)
Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office complex
507 W. Main St. Ste. 1
Homer, LA 71040-3929
318-927-3332
DeSoto Parish (16)
104 Crosby Street
Mansfield, LA 71052-2046
318-872-1149
DeSoto Parish Governmental Plaza
1746 Hwy. 171
Stonewall, LA 71078
318-872-1149
Natchitoches Parish (35)
Natchitoches Parish Courthouse
200 Church St. Office 103
Natchitoches, LA 71457-4673
318-357-2211
Red River Parish (41)
Old Red River Fire Station
1900 Lisso St. (corner of Lisso and
East Carroll Street)
Coushatta, LA 71019
318-932-5027
Sabine Parish (43)
Sabine Parish Courthouse
400 Capitol Street
Police Jury Meeting Room
Many, LA 71449
Webster Parish (60)
Webster Parish Courthouse
410 Main Street
Minden, LA 71055-3382
318-377-9272
Springhill Civic Center
101 Machen Dr.
Springhill, LA 71075
318-377-9272
