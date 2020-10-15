Cold front ushers in coolest temperatures since mid-April

(KSLA) - The cold front will bring in some rain through this evening, but it will certainly cool things down by this weekend. We could have temperatures down to the 40s!
This evening will be rather cloudy with a few scattered showers. It will not be a washout, as some areas will get away with no rain at all! The cold front will continue to push through the ArkLaTex and will drop temperatures quickly after sunset. If you have any late plans, you may need a jacket.
More of the rain will be possible tonight. I have those rain chances up to 40%. There will still be a lot of scattered activity, and maybe a couple storms. No severe weather is expected, but there could be pockets of heavy rain. Most of the rain will begin to move away after midnight. By sunrise Friday, all the rain should be gone.
After the cold front Thursday, temperatures Friday will drop down quite a bit. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s! So, you may need a jacket as you head out the door! The sunshine will be back too, so it will be a pretty day! You will not be able to blame any clouds for keeping the temperature down since the sunshine will be out all day.
Then over this upcoming weekend, the sunshine will stick around with no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly rebound back to the lower to mid 70s Saturday, then the mid to lower 80s Sunday. Sunday may have a few more passing clouds, but still no rain. It will be a great weekend!
In the tropics, we are watching a couple areas for some development. One is in the southern Caribbean. So far, there is a low chance in the next 5 days. Early indications show it will move north then east. So, there is no threat to the United States. Another area is in the Atlantic, but this also has a low chance of development and is not expected to strengthen much. If anything does develop, we will be your first alert.
Have a great rest of the week everyone!
