CodeSHV launched; program to offer training in software development

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, the City of Shreveport and Tech Talent South announced the launch of CodeSHV — a software development boot camp.
The program is a four-month, full-time, immersive training program, according to a news release from the City of Shreveport. Studies will include a mix of virtual classroom instruction and small group project work.
The first class will begin in November 2020 and will run through March 2021. Applications can be filled out at www.codeshv.com. Shreveport residents of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply. This includes recent high school grads, workers laid off due to COVID-19 and anyone looking for a new career.
“You don’t need a college degree or a background in technology to apply,” said Tech Talent South CEO and Founder Betsy Hauser, in a news release.. “Some of our most successful talent have been high school graduates with a trade or service job, who want to break into the tech industry and try something new. We’re looking for hard-working folks who have a desire to be in demand and build a new future for themselves and their city.”
Participants in CodeSHRV will learn how to make websites, mobile apps and “digital systems that power today’s businesses.”
Graduates will be assisted in applying and competing for entry-level technology roles.
The average for these types of entry-level jobs is around $75,000 per year.
“I campaigned on a smart-city platform, and CodeSHV is an important step toward a 21st Century economy,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins, in a news release. “Shreveport has one of the most productive workforces in the country, but the modern economy necessitates new skills and, therefore, new training. CodeSHV will equip Shreveport residents with the skills they need to attract exciting employers and high paying jobs.”
CodeSHV was made possible by using funds from the CARES Act. The city will cover the cost of tuition for the entire first class of CodeSHV — up to 100 participants in all.
Classes will be held virtually. A limited number of laptops will be made available to those who need them.
