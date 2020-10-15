Another cold front rolls through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking a reinforcing cold front that will be moving through the region this afternoon and evening. You should expect a few pockets of wet weather, but nothing particularly heavy. Behind the front you should expect to see cooler weather as we finish out the week Friday. Moving through the weekend we are expecting temperatures to rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s with overall dry conditions. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking cloud cover, warm temperatures, and overall dry weather with the exception of some possible showers that we could see on Tuesday.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning it will probably be a good idea to grab an umbrella not so much for this, but for the afternoon and early evening as we are expecting showers to be moving through the ArkLaTex. None of the showers will be very heavy, but you will notice it this evening. High temperatures out ahead of the front will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northern parts of the viewing area will see cooler temperatures as the front will be moving through earlier.
Moving into your weekend forecast we are tracking overall dry weather for the ArkLaTex. While we could see some showers early Friday, overall the weekend will be dry. Temperatures beginning on Saturday will rebound relatively quickly behind the front back into the upper 70s. This trend will continue on Sunday with temperatures right around average for time of year. Saturday should have sunshine, but on Sunday we are expecting more cloud cover to be building in across the ArkLaTex.
Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting an overall dry and comfortable start to the week. While cloud cover will be a mainstay throughout the week, you should expect overall dry weather across the region along with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. The one day right now where we could see some showers will be on Tuesday with some nuisance wet weather possible.
So get ready for another cold front that will be bring some cool but amazing weather for your Friday! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
