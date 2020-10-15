Another cold front rolls through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking a reinforcing cold front that will be moving through the region this afternoon and evening. You should expect a few pockets of wet weather, but nothing particularly heavy. Behind the front you should expect to see cooler weather as we finish out the week Friday. Moving through the weekend we are expecting temperatures to rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s with overall dry conditions. Looking ahead to next week we are tracking cloud cover, warm temperatures, and overall dry weather with the exception of some possible showers that we could see on Tuesday.