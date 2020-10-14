Warm Sunny for Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers Thursday

Happy Wednesday ArkLaTex! Another cool morning waits with a beautiful blue sky on the way with a nice warm up today. Tomorrow, the clouds will be back due to our second cold front of the week. This will be followed by a big drop in temperatures heading into Friday and the work week.
Today: Grab the jacket as you head out the door this morning because temperatures are starting off cool once again in the 40s and 50s. You wont need the coat for long at all. Once the afternoon gets here, we’ll have warmed into the low to mid 70s under a sunny sky. Highs today will reach the mid 80s, so it’ll be just slight warmer across parts of the ArkLaTex than it was yesterday.
Thursday is when we are expecting our next cold front that’ll have more of an impact than Monday! It will be arriving in the evening. Therefore, throughout the day, the clouds will be on the increase. We should see some rain as the front moves through. It will not be a washout, but plan on there being some scattered showers by the end of the day. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the lower 80s.
Now, on Friday, it will almost be cold. After the cold front Thursday, it will drop temperatures down quite a bit. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s! So, you may need a jacket as you head out the door! The sunshine will be back too, so it will be a pretty day! You will not be able to blame any clouds for keeping the temperature down since the sunshine will be out all day.
Heading into the week, we’ll dry and clear out and keep the cooler weather. Highs on Saturday are only in the low 70s with highs on Sunday near 80.
TROPICS: the tropical wave we were watching now only has a 10% chance of developing now that the winds have helped rip any beginning stages apart. We should stay quiet in the Atlantic but we’ll still have to keep an eye on the Caribbean.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
