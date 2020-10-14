Van Halen took us ‘higher and higher’

This might be blasphemy to some of the old school Van Halen guard but my true love for this band and the musical genius of EVH began in earnest with the band’s 1986 release, “5150.” This, of course, marked one of the biggest transitions and landmark shifts in the history of popular music, as veteran rocker Sammy Hagar took over on vocals for the departed David Lee Roth. Many could argue that the iconic front man Roth was just as famous and worshipped as Eddie at that time and was deemed totally irreplaceable. But the show would certainly go on. It’s my opinion that “5150” has always been the perfect blend of hard rock and melodic pop. You can bang your head to “Get Up,” get goosebumps from “Love Walks In,” or be spiritually elevated by the soaring vocals and composition of “Dreams,” which, to this day, is my favorite Van Halen tune and the one I’ve listened to more than any other. And, of course, lead single “Why Can’t This Be Love” was an instant smash that vaulted the band into Mach Two of its existence, as Van Halen continued to sell millions of albums, cranked out hit single after hit single, and packed arenas with Hagar for the next decade. It’s my humble take that Van Halen’s live version of the title track “5150,” which was captured on that same tour and later featured on the “Live Without A Net” video release could be the pinnacle of Eddie Van Halen’s powers and the Van Hagar incarnation of the lineup - four guys simply having a blast on stage (in very colorful and baggy 80s pants) and Eddie delivering some of the most mindblowing shredding ever, all the while being in perpetual motion, grinning and leaping from all areas of the stage. The top comment on this “5150” YouTube video comes from a man named Rob “Beatdown” Brown, a popular session drummer and a man with 179,000 YouTube subscribers himself - “This video should be a universally recognized, medically recommended cure for depression.”