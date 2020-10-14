Shreveport man found guilty of 2019 bank robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty today by a Caddo Parish jury of multiple crimes stemming from a December 2019 robbery of a Chase Bank.
The jury returned a unanimous guilty-as-charged verdict against Quantavious Rashard Green, 25, for first-degree robbery, aggravated flight from a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm. The nine-woman, three-man jury came to their decision in under an hour.
They determined that on Dec. 10, 2019, Green disguised himself, entered the Chase Bank branch in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road and showed a teller a robbery note demanding money while threatening to shoot them, patrons and other employees.
Police later recovered the note and found a fingerprint they determined as Green’s. Clothes matching the robber’s attire were also found in Green’s home and vehicle, as well as a practice robbery note and drawings of Green holding money bags.
State troopers attempted to stop Green for a traffic violation on Dec. 12, 2019. Green fled from police going more than 100 mph, veered into oncoming lanes, ignored stop signs and eventually crashed his vehicle. He then fled the scene, leaving behind his cell phone, diver’s license and a firearm.
Troopers searched Green’s social media accounts and saw pictures taken hours earlier showing Green holding the distinctive phone case and wearing the coat used in the bank robbery.
Green now faces three to 40 years for first-degree robbery, five to 20 years as a felon in-possession and five years for aggravated flight when he returns for sentencing Dec. 15, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.