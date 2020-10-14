Police chief may have saved gunshot victim’s life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s police chief may have saved a shooting victim’s life.
The shooting on East Olive Street was reported at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A 45-year-old man was shot when he saw what he thought was a domestic dispute and tried to intervene, authorities say.
When he approached the man and woman, the man who was involved in the dispute armed himself with an assault rifle and shot at other man at least five times, hitting him at least twice — once each in his stomach and a leg, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
Police Chief Ben Raymond then treated the wounded man in the middle of East Olive Street until medics arrived.
The wounded man has since been rushed into surgery at Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport.
And the last anyone saw of the gunman was as he fled down Topeka. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities say. Once arrested, he will face multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.
Police still have 10 units on the scene between Cornwell Avenue and Olive Street, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.