One woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
(Source: WVUE)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | October 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 12:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman was injured in a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue.

Shreveport police officers at the scene say a boyfriend and girlfriend got into a struggle over a gun, causing the gun to accidentally fire.

The girlfriend was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital.

According to police, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

