One woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman was injured in a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue.
Shreveport police officers at the scene say a boyfriend and girlfriend got into a struggle over a gun, causing the gun to accidentally fire.
The girlfriend was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital.
According to police, her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
This is a developing story. KSLA will update as more details become available.
