Metro council passes ‘pink tax’ exemption

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many women in East Baton Rouge Parish will probably be pleased with a decision the metro council made Wednesday, Oct. 14.
On the metro council’s agenda Wednesday was a “pink tax”, which exempts things like diapers and feminine hygiene products from state sales tax.
Council members confirm to WAFB this exemption passed.
A state law signed over the summer gave local governments the ability to opt for this tax exemption.
