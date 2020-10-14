Metro council passes ‘pink tax’ exemption

By WAFB Staff | October 14, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many women in East Baton Rouge Parish will probably be pleased with a decision the metro council made Wednesday, Oct. 14.

On the metro council’s agenda Wednesday was a “pink tax”, which exempts things like diapers and feminine hygiene products from state sales tax.

Council members confirm to WAFB this exemption passed.

A state law signed over the summer gave local governments the ability to opt for this tax exemption.

