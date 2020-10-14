Man shot multiple times while driving in west Shreveport; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after he was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening.
Officers got the call just after 11:15 p.m.
Police say that a man and his girlfriend were driving along Broadway Avenue when his car was shot at multiple times. He was struck by gunfire twice, including an injury to his stomach.
The victim then drove himself to a relative’s house where he was then taken to a Shreveport hospital.
Police have no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
