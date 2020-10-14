Louisiana Senate Bill 12 would allow clergy into hospitals and nursing homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the entire country, with one of the biggest challenges being giving joy and support to our loved ones.
In Louisiana, nursing homes, hospitals and other residential facilities have strict restrictions on visitation. This is meant to protect those living there from the coronavirus.
District 36 state Sen. Robert Mills, is sponsoring SB12 to allow religious officials into these places.
According to the Louisiana State Legislature website, the bill provides access for patients of hospitals and residents of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other adult residential care homes to members of the clergy who volunteer to minister and provide religious sacraments and services, counseling and mental health support during COVID-19 and other public health emergencies.
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and now moves to the House of Representatives for a vote.
“I do believe the governor will sign the bill into law,” Mills said.
The Minden lawmaker also mentioned that religious freedom should not be tampered and people deserve the right to have their officials with them.
Below is the text of the re-engrossed version of Louisiana Senate Bill 12:
