Even a few Saints fans in Tiger Stadium could bring some boost to local economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fed up with COVID restrictions that have silenced the Mercedes Benz Superdome, the New Orleans Saints say they’re considering another venue that could bring back a little noise.
LSU and Baton Rouge say they are happy to lend out Tiger Stadium.
If Saints games were played in Tiger Stadium, they would look a lot like LSU games are now. With no tailgating, just 25% capacity, and other COVID restrictions.
But, officials with Visit Baton Rouge say even a few extra Saints fans could bring in big business for the city.
The last time the Saints played in Death Valley was in 2005, following Hurricane Karina.
LSU and Saints officials both confirm talks are getting serious about allowing the Who Dat Nation to be in that 25% capacity number in Tiger Stadium.
“So we would welcome them here, and we are welcoming them here with open arms,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
With no indication from New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell on when or if the Superdome, can welcome any fans, outside of the players and staff families, Saints officials see Tiger Stadium as their best option.
“Obviously it would be the biggest single event that would occur, or episode to occur in Baton Rouge during this pandemic,” said Paul Arrigo, President & CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.
And even with no tailgating, this could be huge for the local economy, especially on weekends with both LSU and Saints games back-to-back.
“So I think that would be a double whammy, an opportunity for New Orleans people and New Orleans Saints fans to experience Baton Rouge, the state capital, when maybe they wouldn’t normally do that,” said Arrigo.
The crew over at the new Fat Boy’s Pizza on Nicholson, another New Orleans fan favorite, right across the street from Tiger Stadium, are looking forward to the opportunity for more customers as well.
“It would certainly help us here, even if it’s 25% or limited capacity in general, we think it would help us in general,” said Chad Collura, Director of Operations at Fat Boy’s Pizza.
Collura says while they are still hoping to one day to return to normal Tiger football tailgating across the street one day soon.
“We’re certainly looking forward to that if it happens. If we’re fortunate enough to have that we’ll take advantage of it, if not, we’ll still be counting on the Tigers,” said Collura.
“And if this comes through, we’ll do what we can to promote this city to those markets to try and draw more people in for longer periods,” said Arrigo.
So, there’s still a lot of moving parts, and the deal isn’t official just yet.
