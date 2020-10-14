Cold front arrives tomorrow; cooler by this weekend

We may start Friday off with a few showers south of I-20. Near I-30, the sunshine should be around to start the day. After the cold front Thursday, it will drop temperatures down quite a bit. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s! So, you may need a jacket as you head out the door! The sunshine will be back too, so it will be a pretty day! You will not be able to blame any clouds for keeping the temperature down since the sunshine will be out all day.