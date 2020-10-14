Cold front arrives tomorrow; cooler by this weekend

(KSLA) - The next cold front will arrive Thursday. This cold front will bring in a little bit of rain, but will also knock the temperatures back down in time for the weekend.
This evening will be very nice! The clouds will stay away for a bit longer before they increase late tonight. Therefore, if you have any evening plans, you will not have to worry about any rain. Temperatures will be falling to the 60s.
Overnight, it will stay dry. By around sunrise, it should still be dry, but one or two showers may be trying to pop up. Clouds will quickly increase after midnight. This will keep temperatures a little warmer too. So lows overnight will be in the lower 60s.
Thursday is when we are expecting our next cold front. This one will be a strong one too! It will be arriving in the evening. Therefore, throughout the day, the clouds will be on the increase. We should see some rain as the front moves through. It will not be a washout, but plan on there being some scattered showers by the end of the day. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the lower 80s.
More of the rain will be possible Thursday night. I have those rain chances up to 40%. There will still be a lot of scattered activity, and maybe a couple storms. No severe weather is expected, but there could be pockets of heavy rain.
We may start Friday off with a few showers south of I-20. Near I-30, the sunshine should be around to start the day. After the cold front Thursday, it will drop temperatures down quite a bit. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s! So, you may need a jacket as you head out the door! The sunshine will be back too, so it will be a pretty day! You will not be able to blame any clouds for keeping the temperature down since the sunshine will be out all day.
Then over this upcoming weekend, the sunshine will stick around with no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly rebound back to the lower 70s Saturday, then the mid to upper 70s Sunday. It will be a great weekend!
In the tropics, we are watching one area for some development. Here’s some good news though. The chance of it becoming anything more have gone down to 10%. This tropical wave is going to run into unfavorable conditions tonight ripping the storm apart. So, there is no threat to the United States.
Have a great rest of the week everyone!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.