BCPD searching for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division detectives are searching for a teenager who left Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Saturday, October 10, around 7:30 p.m.
Nicole Arrel, 16, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and tights with black shoes.
She is five feet six inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.
Nicole is from Livingston Parish and may be heading back to that area.
Anyone who may have information on Nicole Arrel’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.
