Woman agrees to return to Texas to face charges

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — The 27-year-old who is accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child has agreed to return to Texas to face charges.
Taylor Parker appeared before a judge this morning in McCurtain County District Court in Idabel, Okla.
The Simms, Texas, resident waived extradition to Texas on two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports.
She will remain in the Idabel City jail while awaiting transport to Texas, according to the OSBI.
The Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office tells KSLA News 12 that it has deputies on standby waiting to hear when they can get Parker.
In a statement released Tuesday, the OSBI says Oklahoma law enforcement agencies were notified Friday that Parker arrived at McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel that morning with a baby she said she had just given birth to on the side of the road.
OSBI agents and Idabel police detectives went to the hospital and learned that Parker had been stopped by a Texas trooper in DeKalb, Texas. “She told the trooper she just had the baby and the baby wasn’t breathing.”
Parker then was taken by ambulance to McCurtain Memorial, the McCurtain County hospital where the baby girl was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.