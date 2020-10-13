HOPE, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson announced that the current Emergency Order (Executive Order) will be signed for another 60 days. He said this will allows students to learn virtually, doctors and nurses to use Telemedicine, and provide small businesses liability immunity.
Tuesday’s breakdown:
- - 481 new confirmed cases
- - 199 new probable cases
- - 24 deaths
- - 605 hospitalizations
- - 5,909 PCR tests over the last 24 hours
Northeast Arkansas continues to lead the state in new cases, and the highest growth rate among state regions with 7.9%.
Hutchinson pointed out that rural counties around the state have some of the highest positivity rates in the state.
Dr. Dillaha pointed out that the number of patients on ventilators is, “concerning.” Dillaha said of 24 deaths, five were in nursing homes, and at the end of Sept., one person had died from flu/COVID-19.
Tuesday’s briefing was held at Hempstead Hall Theater on the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana campus.
