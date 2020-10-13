Vehicle kills LA man walking on TX highway

He was headed west in the middle of the highway’s westbound lane when he was struck, Texas DPS reports

By Curtis Heyen | October 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 5:52 PM

NEAR GLADEWATER, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the identify of the Louisiana man who died when he was struck by a vehicle in East Texas.

The preliminary investigation shows 50-year-old Samuel Stephen Lawrence, of Alexandria, was walking west in the middle of a highway’s westbound lane when a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 crested a hill and struck him, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

The accident happened at 7:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 80 about four miles west of Gladewater, a city that straddles the Texas counties of Gregg and Upshur.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to a funeral home in Gilmer, Texas.

The Dodge Ram’s driver was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

