Vehicle kills LA man walking on TX highway

NEAR GLADEWATER, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities have released the identify of the Louisiana man who died when he was struck by a vehicle in East Texas.
The preliminary investigation shows 50-year-old Samuel Stephen Lawrence, of Alexandria, was walking west in the middle of a highway’s westbound lane when a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 crested a hill and struck him, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
The accident happened at 7:25 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 80 about four miles west of Gladewater, a city that straddles the Texas counties of Gregg and Upshur.
Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to a funeral home in Gilmer, Texas.
The Dodge Ram’s driver was not injured in the crash, authorities said.
