Two boil advisories issued for Northwest Louisiana

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana officials have released two notices for boil advisories in their areas on October 13.
- Wildwood Forest Subdivision Water System in Blanchard has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break.
- The Blanchard Water System has had a water main break and due to having to make repairs, the system may be experiencing service interruptions until repairs are complete.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
