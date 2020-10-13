Texas Tech cancels in-person classes following Thanksgiving break

We know that many of you will travel over the Thanksgiving break to visit family and friends. Based on feedback from students, parents, faculty, and staff, and with a continuing focus on our community’s health and safety, we will not resume in-person class meetings for the final three class days of the semester (November 30th – December 2nd). Requiring students to return for one or two class periods presents additional travel that may increase risk. Face-to-face and hybrid courses will transition to online instruction and learning for these three days. The day of no classes (Thursday, December 3rd) and the final exam schedule remain the same. Faculty will soon provide students more information about class sessions after the break and arrangements for final exams.