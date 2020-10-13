Second cold front brings big drop in temperatures

Happy Tuesday Morning! Last night’s cold front has ushered in cool morning temperatures and a slight change it today’s high temperatures. Since we are in the time where cold fronts are more common, another one will show up this Thursday evening and bring an even bigger drop in temperatures.'
Today: Grab the jacket as you step out the door because there is a slight chill in the air with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We’ll have clear and sunny skies on this beautiful Tuesday with winds ENE around 5mph. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s which is near normal for this time of year. By the evening, temperatures will fall to the 70s and 60s under clear skies to view the stars.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are back for the day with a beautiful and warm day waiting. Morning temperatures are back in the 50s so keep the light jacket with you and your kiddos as they get ready for school. Highs will climb a tad warmer in the low 80s for Wednesday.
Thursday: morning looks great with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a clear to partly cloudy start to the day. A cold front will arrive by the afternoon and sweep through during the evening. Rain chances with this front are at 20%, so low but not zero. Light showers are possible, but not wash out material. This front will be stronger than the last and bring us well below average.
Friday: we’ll reap the benefits of the cold front with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s and highs in the mid and upper 60s.
