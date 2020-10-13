Prize Fest announces 2020 winners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Prize Fest announced its 2020 festival winners during an awards show broadcast live Tuesday night.
The festival is known for presenting the works of independent filmmakers, fashion designers, musicians, chefs and startups. Over the 10-day event, 20 films were shown, seven days of filmmaker panels and mentor roundtables were hosted, 26 live festival update shows were aired, a live fashion show was broadcast globally and an eight-hour live music festival was hosted.
Prize Fest says this year, the ninth anniversary of the festival, earned it the title of being the largest online film, music, food, fashion and startup event in the world.
“When we moved Prize Fest to online, we knew we were being ambitious with our programming; but, to be honest, we weren’t sure the people would show up,” Prize Fest founder Gregory Kallenberg said in a news release. “We couldn’t believe it when we passed 10,000 views on Film Prize, and our minds were blown when we went over 45,000 views and started seeing our online audience flock to Fashion Prize and Music Prize.”
Winners for 2020 include:
- The Louisiana Film Prize winner and recipient of $25,000: “Untitled Post-Baby Project,” directed by Lorna Street Dopson.
- The Music Prize winner and recipient of $2,000: Lance Thompson.
- The 2020 Battle for the Golden Fork: Power to the People and winners of $1,000 each: a tie between Tootie Morrison, chef of Abby Singer’s Bistro, and Anthony Felan, chef/owner of Fat Calf Brasserie.
- The Fashion Prize winner and recipient of $2,000: Hephzibah Thomas.
The Prize Fest was streamed to 37 states and nine countries this year.
“For the Prize Foundation, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, we never quit,” said Kallenberg. “We were determined to take our special event online to support and celebrate the independent filmmaking industry and creative entrepreneurs in the state of Louisiana.
"We’re proud that so many people from all over the world tuned in and made Prize Fest 2020 so incredibly special.”
