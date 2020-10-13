Pregnant homicide victim’s family reflects on her life

NEW BOSTON, Texas. (KSLA) — “Look at that sweet smile when you have a bad day,” Jessica Brookes said, fighting back tears. “It always used to help me.”
On Friday, Brookes found her daughter Reagan Simmons Hancock after the 21-year-old had been attacked in her own home.
“A piece of us is gone now,” Brookes said.
Hancock was a month from giving birth to her second child, another daughter. She and Braxlynn Sage died after the baby was forcibly removed from her mother’s womb, according to Texas state troopers.
“She’s just something you can’t replace,” said Emily Simmons, Hancock’s younger sister. “The good thing about it is she’s everywhere now.”
People in the community have started fundraisers for Hancock’s husband, Homer Hancock, and 3-year-old daughter, Kynlee Grace, including T-shirts, a Facebook fundraiser and a Paypal pool.
“It’s helping our family so much,” Simmons said.
Sunflowers and stuffed animals lay as a memorial outside Hancock’s home.
“She loved sunflowers,” Simmons explained. “Those were her favorite flowers in the whole world. I’d love to see them everywhere.”
Oklahoma authorities have charged the 27-year-old woman with murder and kidnapping in connection with the unborn child’s death. Other charges are pending in Texas over Hancock’s death.
