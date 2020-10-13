Idabel PD releases mugshot of woman charged in violent death of mother, unborn child

IDABEL, Ok. (KSLA) - The Idabel Police Department has released a mugshot of the woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and removing the child she was carrying, which later died at a hospital.
Taylor Rene Parker, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.
She is accused of killing Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, at her Hancock’s home in New Boston.
Hancock was eight-months pregnant with her second child. Her baby, another daughter, was removed from her body.
Authorities say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will release further information on a future date.
Charges with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.
