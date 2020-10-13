Early voting kicks off in Texas; upcoming early voting info here

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Early voting is officially underway across the Lone Star state. Voters can head to the polls from Tuesday, October 13, through Friday, October 30.
Before heading to a polling place, voters should make sure they have one of seven approved forms of identification.
This includes the following:
- Texas Drivers license
- Texas Election ID certificate
- Texas Personal ID card
- Texas Handgun license
- U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
- U.S. Military ID card with photo
- U.S. Passport (book or card)
If you do not have any of the aforementioned forms of approved identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one, you will have to provide a form of supporting identification, which includes:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original (a) certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
According to VoteTexas.org, after presenting one of the forms of supporting ID, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown with early voting information you need to know before you cast your ballot:
Voters in Louisiana can begin voting early for the 2020 presidential election starting on October 16 at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish from 14 or seven days before an election.
Early voting will last until October 27.
Participants must bring a form of photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. Accepted forms of ID are a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special identification card, a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and a picture or other generally recognized picture identification card that has their name and signature.
Parish Registrar of Voters offices will open at 8:30 a.m and will stay open to 6 p.m. for each day of early voting. However, for the November 3, offices will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Below are designated dates for upcoming early voting events in Louisiana:
- Nov. 3, 2020 (Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election)
- Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Dec. 5, 2020 (Congressional and Open General Election)
- Early voting is Nov. 20-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day); early voting is advanced one day because of the holidays)
