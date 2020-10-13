Car burglars caught after chase with police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men have been arrested on multiple vehicle burglary charges after a joint investigation with detectives from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Shreveport Police Department.
Cody Blake Willis, 21, of Bossier City, and Melvin Richard Lewis, 24, of Shreveport, face charges with more than 30 counts of vehicle burglaries that took place in both Bossier and Caddo Parish.
After being on the lookout for the suspects in early October, BSO dispatchers, IT personnel and Bossier patrol deputies were able to locate a vehicle occupied by Willis and Lewis.
The vehicle was located in the Haughton area at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 8. This led to a high-speed pursuit between the duo and deputies. Willis and Lewis sped down Highway 80 going more than 110 miles per hour before they were eventually stopped near the 2100 block of Scott Street in Bossier City.
Officials say Willis was driving the vehicle, with Lewis riding as a passenger. A gun was found in plain view between the driver and passenger seats.
After being questioned at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office detective’s office, they admitted to multiple vehicle burglaries in the Forest Hills, Old River Place, Olde Oaks and Waters Edge neighborhoods. They say they stole credit cards, cash, jewelry, car keys, guns and other items.
The Bossier Police/Sheriff Financial Crimes Task Force also discovered the two used stolen credit cards to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.
In Caddo Parish, the two face charges for vehicle break-ins that occurred on Oct. 3 in the 3700 block of Mallard Bay Circle. They are accused of entering an unlocked truck to steal bank cards, a driver’s license, and social security card. A second unlocked vehicle was entered where a bank card, credit cards, driver’s license, social security card, and $500 cash were taken.
The bank cards were used at various stores and casinos in Shreveport-Bossier causing a loss of more than $6,400.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office recovered some of the victims’ property at a hotel in the 5700 block of Financial Plaza, while other property was found in the suspects' vehicle upon their arrest in Bossier.
BSO detectives charged Willis with 27 total charges and a bond of $382,000:
- 17 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle)
- Two counts of Felony Access Device Fraud
- Two counts of Felony Identify Theft
- Three counts of Forgery
- One count of Bank Fraud
- One count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- One count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
BSO detectives charged Lewis with 16 total charges; bond is $200,000:
- 12 counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle)
- One count of Felony Access Device Fraud
- One count of Forgery
- One count of Bank Fraud
- One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Matt Purgeron obtained warrants, charging Lewis with five total charges:
- Two counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle)
- Two counts of Felony Access Device Fraud for the pair for burglaries in Caddo Parish.
- One count of Misdemeanor Access Device Fraud.
CPSO also obtained a warrant, charging Willis:
- Two counts of Simple Burglary (Theft from a Motor Vehicle)
Officials say in all the burglary cases, the vehicles were unlocked. Detectives encourage residents to make it a habit to check vehicles each evening to ensure they are secure and valuables out of plain site.
BSO detectives says additional charges are pending, and further arrests of other suspects are also expected as the investigation continues. They say other agencies are also investigating Willis and Lewis for similar crimes.
