Caddo Coroner names 19-year-old victim in Monday’s fatal shooting

Brandon R. Graham was taken to a Willis-Knighton North on Greenwood Road around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, by a private vehicle.
Graham was then sent to Ochsner-LSU Health Medical Center where he later died.
In a news release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers were able to detain at least one witness. Investigators with SPD’s Crime Scene and Homicide Investigation Units secured the vehicle and took evidence.
He was identified positively by his fingerprints. An autopsy will be performed.
Police have not determined where the shooting took place, according to the Caddo Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.