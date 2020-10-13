Affidavit: 54 pounds of marijuana sniffed out in Gregg County traffic stop

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - During a traffic stop the smell of marijuana led to the discovery of two locked suitcases containing 54 pounds of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Monday at approximately 8:32 p.m. a DPS trooper said he observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe speeding 96 mph in 75 mph zone. During the traffic stop, he said he detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
Each person denied marijuana was in the vehicle and when the two locked suitcases were found everyone denied ownership of the suitcases, according to the affidavit. The trooper said he then pried each suitcase open and located two large bundles of marijuana weighing a total of 54 pounds.
The investigation determined the Uber driver had no knowledge of the crime. A boarding pass and baggage claim ticket for the two large suitcases found in the vehicle had the female passenger’s information on it.
Aaroneisha Reshone Puryear, 23, and the male passenger Kordarrien Brashad Braziel, 27 were taken to Longview DPS.
Surveillance photos of Puryear with the suitcases at DFW airport were obtained from DFW police.
According to the affidavit, the Uber driver believed Puryear loaded the two large suitcases into her vehicle at the airport. She also stated that she picked up Braziel from a different location and believed that he only loaded shoe boxes in the vehicle.
Puryear was taken to the Gregg County Jail and is being held on $25,000 bond for delivery of marijuana.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.