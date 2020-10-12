Two cold front this week will be dropping temperatures

(KSLA) - Two cold fronts are on their way to the ArkLaTex this week. We will have a big drop in temperatures by the end of the week. We will also not deal with too much rain.
Good Monday morning! Get ready for more sunshine and no rain for today. There is also a cold front arriving this afternoon. So, if you thought it was hot yesterday, this cold front will help drop temperatures back down. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will still be warm today, but it will be cooler by tomorrow. There will not be any rain from the front today, so grab those sunglasses as you head out the door!
Tuesday will be a beautiful day! There will not be many clouds around, and I do not expect any rain. So, we will be nice and dry all day. Temperatures will be quite nice. It will only warm up to the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will be lower as well. So, it should be a great day!
Wednesday will be another nice day with plentiful sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, getting back to the lower 80s. That is about normal for this time of the year anyway.
Thursday is when we are expecting our next cold front. This one will be a strong one too! It will e arriving in the evening. Therefore, throughout the day, the clouds will be on the increase. We should see some rain as the front moves through. It will not be a washout, but plan on there being some scattered showers by the end of the day. Temperatures Thursday will warm up to the lower 80s.
Now, on Friday, it will almost be cold. After the cold front Thursday, it will drop temperatures down quite a bit. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s! So, you may need a jacket as you head out the door! The sunshine will be back too, so it will be a pretty day! You will not be able to blame any clouds for keeping the temperature down since the sunshine will be out all day.
Then over this upcoming weekend, the sunshine will stick around with no chance of rain. Temperatures will slowly rebound back to the lower 70s Saturday, then the mid to upper 70s Sunday. It will be a great weekend!
In the tropics, we are watching one area for some development. It has a low chance to turn into anything. There is a 30% chance that is does, but in the next couple days, it will run into some unfavorable conditions. So even if anything does form, it should likely fall apart shortly after.
Have a great week everyone!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.